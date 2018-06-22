Dr. Sage Copeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sage Copeland, MD
Overview of Dr. Sage Copeland, MD
Dr. Sage Copeland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Copeland's Office Locations
Decatur Ent. Assoc. PC1218 13TH AVE SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love this doctor! He takes the time and slows you down if your anxiously talking so he can get the facts correct. He is very determined. As a woman that means so much!!!
About Dr. Sage Copeland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
