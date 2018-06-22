Overview of Dr. Sage Copeland, MD

Dr. Sage Copeland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Copeland works at Decatur ENT Associates in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.