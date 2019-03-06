Dr. Sahar Douek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahar Douek, MD
Dr. Sahar Douek, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI.
Locations
Sunshine Psychiatry18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 613, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 708-8999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Douek is very kind. She helped our daughter through a very challenging time in middle school. She presented us always with good options as far as how to proceed in treatment.
About Dr. Sahar Douek, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1992934525
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- UCLA San Fernando Valley
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Douek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douek speaks Persian.
