Dr. Sahiba Singh, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sahiba Singh, DPM

Dr. Sahiba Singh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Family Foot And Leg Center in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot And Leg Center
    6846 International Center Blvd Ste Bb, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 430-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sahiba Singh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1326573940
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geisinger-Community Medical Center Of Scranton, Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
    Undergraduate School
    • Temple University School of Science and Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
