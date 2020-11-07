Overview of Dr. Sahil Banka, MD

Dr. Sahil Banka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Banka works at Einstein Family Medicine at Logan Plaza in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.