Overview of Dr. Sahil Banka, MD
Dr. Sahil Banka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Banka's Office Locations
Tabor Medical Building - Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3930
Drexel Obstetrics & Gynecology216 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-3200
Elkins Park Family Medicine401 Township Line Rd Ste C, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-1188
Northeast Philadelphia2101 Brighton St, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions (215) 762-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Your dad was my original cardiologist. Supervised my stent being put in..u r wonderful just like your dad...
About Dr. Sahil Banka, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
