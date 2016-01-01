Overview of Dr. Saima Kamran, MD

Dr. Saima Kamran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Kamran works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.