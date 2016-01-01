Dr. Saima Kamran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saima Kamran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saima Kamran, MD
Dr. Saima Kamran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Kamran's Office Locations
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5580Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saima Kamran, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamran works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamran.
