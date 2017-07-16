See All General Surgeons in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Salah Taha, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Jersey City, NJ
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Salah Taha, MD

Dr. Salah Taha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Taha works at Vein & Laser Center in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Laser Center LLC
    550 Summit Ave Ste 203, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 659-0536

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Salah Taha, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1659434595
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salah Taha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taha works at Vein & Laser Center in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Taha’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Taha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.