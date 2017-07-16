Dr. Salah Taha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salah Taha, MD
Overview of Dr. Salah Taha, MD
Dr. Salah Taha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Taha works at
Dr. Taha's Office Locations
-
1
Vein Laser Center LLC550 Summit Ave Ste 203, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 659-0536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taha?
I visited Dr. Taha's office recently and found him to be a compassionate and very thorough doctor. He also took my exam very slowly didn't rush it at all which I haven't had a doctor do it a very long time. I would highly recommend him to everyone. Also, his receptionist was very courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Salah Taha, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1659434595
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taha accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taha works at
Dr. Taha speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Taha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.