Dr. Saleha Jafar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saleha Jafar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad,India and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.

Dr. Jafar works at DR SALEHA JAFAR,MD in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newburgh Office
    312 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 566-1656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Saleha Jafar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1477638302
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Upmc
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center,Upmc
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad,India
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
