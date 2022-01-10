Dr. Saleha Jafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleha Jafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saleha Jafar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad,India and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Locations
Newburgh Office312 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 566-1656
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jafar is one of the best medical professionals I've encountered. She is thorough, assertive and takes the time to explain everything clearly. Her patient care and follow-up is excellent. It took me almost three years after moving to NY, but I have finally found MY doctor.
About Dr. Saleha Jafar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
- 1477638302
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Upmc
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center,Upmc
- Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad,India
- Addiction Medicine
