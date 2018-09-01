Dr. Salim Hawatmeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawatmeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salim Hawatmeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salim Hawatmeh, MD
Dr. Salim Hawatmeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Hawatmeh's Office Locations
South County Urological Inc.12345 W Bend Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a vasectomy with Dr. H. All went very smoothly. I was a bit nervous but there was no pain during the procedure and miminal discomfort afterwards. He was very professional and very personable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Salim Hawatmeh, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawatmeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawatmeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawatmeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawatmeh has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawatmeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawatmeh speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawatmeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawatmeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawatmeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawatmeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.