Overview of Dr. Salim Hawatmeh, MD

Dr. Salim Hawatmeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Hawatmeh works at South County Urological Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.