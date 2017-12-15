Dr. Salima Jaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salima Jaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Salima Jaffer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jaffer works at
Locations
-
1
Prompt Urgent Care5893 Babcock Rd Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 585-2273
-
2
Asma Bhaidani4125 Fairway Dr Ste 190, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 431-0486Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffer?
I had taken my granddaughter to the Prompt Care on Babcock Rd. We saw Dr. Jaffer who proceeded to look at my granddaughter. Dr. Jaffer was very pleasant and had a great rapport with my granddaughter. The doctor made her feel at ease by explaining everything to her and myself. Kids usually are apprehensive about going to the doctors but Dr. Jaffer made it a great experience!!
About Dr. Salima Jaffer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003076167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.