Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM
Overview of Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM
Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Dr. Shrestha's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Clinic3333 Wilshire Blvd Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions (213) 365-0793
St Andrews Medical Group5520 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 112, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Directions (323) 238-0620
Stephen Copen MD Inc.874 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Directions (323) 238-0620
Center 4 Health Medical Group3701 Stocker St Ste 101, View Park, CA 90008 Directions (323) 238-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time visit with the doctor. He was very nice and professional..it's hard to find a nice doctor
About Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles Ca
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Michigan State University
