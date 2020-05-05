See All Podiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM

Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Shrestha works at Foot & Ankle Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in View Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Lee Marek, DPM
Dr. Lee Marek, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Shrestha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Clinic
    3333 Wilshire Blvd Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 365-0793
  2. 2
    St Andrews Medical Group
    5520 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 112, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 238-0620
  3. 3
    Stephen Copen MD Inc.
    874 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 238-0620
  4. 4
    Center 4 Health Medical Group
    3701 Stocker St Ste 101, View Park, CA 90008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 238-0620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shrestha?

    May 05, 2020
    This was my first time visit with the doctor. He was very nice and professional..it's hard to find a nice doctor
    Gina — May 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shrestha to family and friends

    Dr. Shrestha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shrestha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM.

    About Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962453654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles Ca
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrestha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrestha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.