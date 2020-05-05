Overview of Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM

Dr. Salis Shrestha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shrestha works at Foot & Ankle Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in View Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.