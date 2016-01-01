Dr. Sally Monahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Monahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sally Monahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Monahan works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Dermatology2179 Edward Curd Ln Ste 201, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-7254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monahan?
About Dr. Sally Monahan, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1427252915
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monahan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monahan works at
Dr. Monahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.