Dr. Sally Radovick, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sally Radovick, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Radovick works at JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS in Baltimore, MD with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 851-8821
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 419-8684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Abnormal Thyroid
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Sally Radovick, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Endocrinology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124101639
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
Residency
  • Rainbow Babies/Chldns/Case
Medical Education
  • NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sally Radovick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radovick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Radovick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Radovick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radovick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radovick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radovick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

