Dr. Sally Webb, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Webb works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.