Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD
Overview of Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD
Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Jabbour works at
Dr. Jabbour's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 596-6302Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jabbour?
Very thankful for Dr. Jabbour's excellent care. She is always extremely patient, thoroughly explains all options to me, and is very responsive to all of my concerns. She has a great demeanor and never rushes, which are qualities that can be hard to find these days.
About Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184707234
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
