Dr. Salma Rahman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salma Rahman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Salma Rahman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA.
Dr. Rahman works at
Locations
-
1
Jones Bridge Dental Care11925 Jones Bridge Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 282-7093Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
About Dr. Salma Rahman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1477608537
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rahman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.