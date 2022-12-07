Overview

Dr. Salva Ahmed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Ahmed works at Brookville Family Care in Brookville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.