Overview of Dr. Sam Huh, MD

Dr. Sam Huh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Huh works at Mount Sinai Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.