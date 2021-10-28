Dr. Samantha Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samantha Harris, MD
Dr. Samantha Harris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital1809 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113 Directions (619) 515-2300
- 2 10666 N Torrey Pines Rd Fl 2, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 999-3716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful & caring physician with a very caring beside manner. If you're looking for an Endocrinologist with a calm & caring manner who goes above & beyond for patients, then look no further~ Just an FYI, She takes care of my Diabetes II & with Covid now....she conducts telephone & Zoom appointments.
About Dr. Samantha Harris, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1720305436
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.