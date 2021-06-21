Overview of Dr. Samar Hijazi, MD

Dr. Samar Hijazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Mercy Health-West Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hijazi works at Premier Health Primary Care - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.