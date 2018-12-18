Overview of Dr. Sameera Khan, MD

Dr. Sameera Khan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.