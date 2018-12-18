Dr. Sameera Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameera Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sameera Khan, MD
Dr. Sameera Khan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Shelby Mall50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 330, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 323-4530
Henry Ford Heart and Vascular Institute15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (313) 483-8772
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan is one of a kind. A caring, through , gentle, and intelligent physician. She asks the right questions of the patient and order she the appropriate tests. Her follow up and office staff is the BEST ! Both of my parents see her and I am confident they are in great hands !
About Dr. Sameera Khan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1215074182
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.