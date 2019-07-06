Dr. Sameh Almadani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almadani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Almadani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameh Almadani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Almadani works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare5700 Monroe St Unit 103, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 843-7996
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare3439 Granite Cir, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-7996
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring doctor, spent enough time listening and answering questions Very thorough and my procedures went well with him !
About Dr. Sameh Almadani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
