Overview of Dr. Samer Blackmon, MD

Dr. Samer Blackmon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Halifax Health Medical Center, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Blackmon works at Piedmont Physicians at White Oak in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.