Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD

Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coll Med Baghdad U, Mosul.

Dr. Nafoosi works at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nafoosi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weber Hans E MD
    43839 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-5984

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Nafoosi takes time with both myself and my husband. He is professional but very caring in the manner he conducts our visit.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164713244
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Coll Med Baghdad U, Mosul
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nafoosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nafoosi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nafoosi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nafoosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nafoosi works at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nafoosi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nafoosi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nafoosi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nafoosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nafoosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

