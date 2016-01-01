Dr. Samir Mardini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982798161
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mardini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mardini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mardini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mardini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardini.
