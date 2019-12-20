Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Brown, MD
Dr. Samuel Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University.
Brown, Samuel Burnette MD27 LENOX POINTE NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 237-3210
Dr. Brown is a brilliant practitioner. She helped me understand/untangle problematic issues with wit, objectivity and profound intellect. 10 stars!
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Duke University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
