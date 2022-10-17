See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Samuel Chan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Samuel Chan, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.4 (21)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Chan, MD

Dr. Samuel Chan, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Chan works at Mile High Sports & Rehabilitation Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mile High Sports & Rehabilitation Medicine
    2490 W 26th Ave Ste 10A, Denver, CO 80211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coccygeal Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Coccygeal Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?

    Oct 17, 2022
    Easy to make appointment. Wonderful office staff. Very caring and has always helped me. I have been seeing him for many years and saved me from surgeries . I highly recommend him.
    — Oct 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Chan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samuel Chan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chan to family and friends

    Dr. Chan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samuel Chan, MD.

    About Dr. Samuel Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508830811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Southern California - Keck
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Mile High Sports & Rehabilitation Medicine in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samuel Chan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.