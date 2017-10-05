Overview of Dr. Samuel Finck, DO

Dr. Samuel Finck, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They completed their residency with Doctor's Hosp Columbus



Dr. Finck works at Orthopaedic Assocs Zanesville in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Bryan, OH, Springfield, OH and Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.