Dr. Samuel Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Fischer, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
-
1
Birmingham Dermatology Center1517 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 322-5498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
The Best ever
About Dr. Samuel Fischer, MD
- Dermatology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1629033238
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ala
- St Vincents Hosp
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.