Dr. Samuel Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Hall, MD
Dr. Samuel Hall, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Novant Health Winston-Salem Gynecology201 Executive Park Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr. Hall provided me with outstanding care. He is a very nurturing and caring doctor. He listens to your concerns and is very patient and thorough. Not only was he my doctor but he was my sergeant. I would not have gotten through my process without him. I had several procedures at one time. He made sure I was very comfortable. I have the upmost respect for Dr. Hall and his amazing staff. Job well done!
About Dr. Samuel Hall, MD
- Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1700858537
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Hall can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.