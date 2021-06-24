Dr. Samuel Okpaku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okpaku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Okpaku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Okpaku, MD
Dr. Samuel Okpaku, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Edinburgh, College Of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Okpaku works at
Dr. Okpaku's Office Locations
1
Center for Health Culture and Society1233 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 329-4182
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Okpakus for 8 plus years, weekly. He is a truly AMAZING Psychiatrist! He saved my life! I am a crime victim and he helped me receive disability services in two weeks. Those services have allowed me to get continued care and medications on a weekly basis. He is kind, extremely intelligent, and knows psychiatry! Don’t think you are going to pull anything over on him! If you want to thrive again, Dr Okpaku is your man! I truly love him!’
About Dr. Samuel Okpaku, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1427070879
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- University Of Edinburgh, College Of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okpaku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okpaku accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okpaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okpaku works at
Dr. Okpaku has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okpaku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Okpaku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okpaku.
