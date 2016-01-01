Dr. Samuel Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Reyes, MD
Dr. Samuel Reyes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
1
Buffalo Ent Specialists Llp180 Park Club Ln Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-7350
2
Sisters of Charity Hospital2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1000
3
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-7350
4
John R Oishei Childrens Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Reyes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598976391
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
