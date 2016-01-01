Overview of Dr. Samuel Reyes, MD

Dr. Samuel Reyes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Reyes works at Buffalo ENT Specialists in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.