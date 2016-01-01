Dr. Samuel Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 432-8000
-
2
Wai F Yeung MD3466 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste C100, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (510) 549-4220
-
3
Healthsouth Rehab Center of Oa3300 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 549-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Samuel Wang, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1013931039
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.