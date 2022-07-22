Overview of Dr. San Gabriel, MD

Dr. San Gabriel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gabriel works at Community Hospitalists Medical Group in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.