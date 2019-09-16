Overview of Dr. Sandhya Ayyar, MD

Dr. Sandhya Ayyar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Jmf's Acpm Medical College and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Ayyar works at Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.