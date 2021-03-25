Overview of Dr. Sandhya Karna, MD

Dr. Sandhya Karna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Karna works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.