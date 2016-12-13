Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Brown, MD
Dr. Sandra Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Hair & Skin Rejuvenation23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 235, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 557-1414
Hello, actually my daughter was a patient of Dr. S. Brown. My daughter has seen numerous Drs and Dermatologists throughout both, her adolescence as well as of her adult years. Through the many appointments, there were none as genuinely concerned nor knowledgeable as Dr. S. Brown! Unexpected illness in 2015, resulted in my daughter missing the last days of Dr. Brown's practice. If contact options or ways of obtaining products are known, contact msjcotton29@gmail ! Thank You !!!
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457479305
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
