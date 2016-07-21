See All Podiatrists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (6)
Map Pin Small South Bend, IN
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM

Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cho works at Beacon Medical Group Cleveland Road in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Mansky, DPM
Dr. David Mansky, DPM
4.8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Cho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Medical Group Cleveland Rd.
    2235 Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN 46628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-4530
  2. 2
    Beacon Medical Group Portage Rd.
    3575 Portage Rd, South Bend, IN 46628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-4530
  3. 3
    Memorial Hospital of South Bend
    615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-4530
  4. 4
    Saint Joseph Health System
    5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?

    Jul 21, 2016
    Dr. Cho has an amazing bedside manner. She listens to what you say and hears what you say! She is thorough and proactive. To me, it is refreshing to have a Dr. that makes eye contact and is not buried in a computer the whole time you are in the office. She made me feel at ease and I would highly recommend her.
    Jamie A in Niles, MI — Jul 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cho to family and friends

    Dr. Cho's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cho

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM.

    About Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770522989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cho has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.