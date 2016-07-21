Overview of Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM

Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cho works at Beacon Medical Group Cleveland Road in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.