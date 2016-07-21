Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM
Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
Beacon Medical Group Cleveland Rd.2235 Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN 46628 Directions (574) 647-4530
Beacon Medical Group Portage Rd.3575 Portage Rd, South Bend, IN 46628 Directions (574) 647-4530
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-4530
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 647-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cho has an amazing bedside manner. She listens to what you say and hears what you say! She is thorough and proactive. To me, it is refreshing to have a Dr. that makes eye contact and is not buried in a computer the whole time you are in the office. She made me feel at ease and I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sandra Cho, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1770522989
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
