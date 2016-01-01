See All Psychiatrists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Sandra Davis, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandra Davis, MD

Dr. Sandra Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    855 Montgomery St Fl 4, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 735-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sandra Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215016951
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott & White Hosp-Tex A&M U
    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

