Dr. Sandra Forem, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Forem, MD
Dr. Sandra Forem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Forem's Office Locations
Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandra Forem, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Neur Institute
- Columbia University
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Forem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.