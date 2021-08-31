Overview

Dr. Sandra Gibiezaite, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paterson, NJ.



Dr. Gibiezaite works at St Josephs Orthopedics Clinic in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.