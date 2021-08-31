Dr. Sandra Gibiezaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibiezaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Gibiezaite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Gibiezaite, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paterson, NJ.
Dr. Gibiezaite works at
Locations
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. G is the best Dr I have ever worked with. I have been a patient of hers since 2016. She is thoughtful, so detail oriented, patient, and spends time at each visit to talk you through the specifics of your health. She discovered my thyroid cancer in 2019, which other drs told me they would have overlooked based on how small my nodule was, but Dr. G didn’t. In addition, has helped me through regulating my thyroid medicine, calcium, sending me for regular bloodwork to monitor different levels that need to monitored closely. I also work with her to manage blood sugar levels. Robin (Dr. G’s nurse) is always a resource of help when I have a question or need a refill on meds, and so amazing to work with. Dr. G is an all star, and I wish more Drs were as thoughtful and knowledgeable as she is.
About Dr. Sandra Gibiezaite, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1255651873
