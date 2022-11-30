See All Dermatologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Sandra Lee, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Universiti Malaya, Faculti Perubatan and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Physicians and Surgeons Medical Group Inc.
    859 E Foothill Blvd Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 981-8929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sandra Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235252289
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Dwnst Med College
    Residency
    • SUNY Dwnst University Kings Hospital
    Internship
    • Booth Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universiti Malaya, Faculti Perubatan
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

