Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Universiti Malaya, Faculti Perubatan and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.