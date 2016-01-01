See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Sanford Kunkel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sanford Kunkel, MD

Dr. Sanford Kunkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with University Western Ont

Dr. Kunkel works at ST VINCENT HOSPITALS & HEALTH CAR in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kunkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital
    13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orthoindy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sanford Kunkel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1821045386
    Education & Certifications

    • University Western Ont
    • Grand Rapids Mich St University
    • St Marys Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanford Kunkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunkel works at ST VINCENT HOSPITALS & HEALTH CAR in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kunkel’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

