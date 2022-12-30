Dr. Weimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford Weimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford Weimer, MD
Dr. Sanford Weimer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Weimer's Office Locations
- 1 517 E Wilson Ave Ste 105, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (323) 662-5798
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weimer is a great Dr. He is very knowledgeable about medications, is interactive, and insightful. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing this type of help.
About Dr. Sanford Weimer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Psychiatry
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.