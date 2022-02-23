Dr. Sang Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Ithaca, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Cayuga ENT - Head and Neck Surgery2 Ascot Pl, Ithaca, NY 14850 Directions (315) 471-8404
CNY Facial Surgery Group4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 210, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 471-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
I am extremely happy that I have found a doctor that is so caring and intelligent as Dr. Kim. He truly cares about his patients and provides you with detailed information when discussing surgery issues and concerns. I have much more confidence in Dr. Kim than other doctors that I have seen. I recently completed Face Lift surgery and look forward to Rhinoplasty for a nose defect. His staff is great and I highly recommend this great surgeon!!!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Harvard Combined Program Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
- HARVARD MED SCH
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
