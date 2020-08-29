Dr. Sang Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang Suh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sang Suh, MD
Dr. Sang Suh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Suh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
-
1
Santosh Agnani MD Ps2820 Northup Way Ste 105, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 822-4010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suh?
Dr. Suh has worked with me with my depression & anxiety & ADHD for the past few years and has helped me cope with and navigate some major life events—in a way that has truly allowed me to see myself clearly (strengths and limitations) so I can meaningfully show up for my life and the lives of those I love. His scientific explanations are along offered with compassion, humor and discernment. His office staff have always been kind and professional and reliable too.
About Dr. Sang Suh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447267927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.