Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD
Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of Illinois At Peoria
- L.L.R.M. Medical College
