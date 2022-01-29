Overview of Dr. Sanjay Ghosh, MD

Dr. Sanjay Ghosh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Ghosh works at Pac Neuro Inc. in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

