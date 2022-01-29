See All Neurosurgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Sanjay Ghosh, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Ghosh, MD

Dr. Sanjay Ghosh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Ghosh works at Pac Neuro Inc. in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghosh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pac Neuro Inc.
    3590 Camino del Rio N Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 810-1010
  2. 2
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 650, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 750-1670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sanjay Ghosh, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346285566
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sanjay Ghosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ghosh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ghosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

