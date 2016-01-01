Overview of Dr. Santhi Lingamneni, MD

Dr. Santhi Lingamneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lingamneni works at Moorpark Medical Clinic in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.