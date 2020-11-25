Overview of Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD

Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Reyes works at Santiago Reyes, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.