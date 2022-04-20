See All Ophthalmologists in Wellesley, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD

Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villazon Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    40 Walnut St Ste 101, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 796-3937
  2. 2
    Tlc Massachusetts
    400 5th Ave Ste 510, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 890-9922

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr Villazon was a phenomenal doctor to work with. The entire process was well described and prepared for and happened exactly as he presented. This helped ease any anxiety that I had about the process. During the procedure he would guide me through the whole process and ensure I was comfortable and safe. I am now one month post surgery with no complications and exactly as expected from a vision standpoint. Working with Dr Villazon and Boston Vision was one of the best decisions I have made and would highly recommend him in particular to anyone looking to do laser surgery.
    About Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750484861
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villazon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villazon Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villazon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Villazon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villazon Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villazon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villazon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

